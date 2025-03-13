Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 356,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,063,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 890.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $131.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.34. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $136.28.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $900,571.56. The trade was a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,470.80. The trade was a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

