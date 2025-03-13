Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,639 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,942,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,356.67.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,348.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7,015.00 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7,711.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8,647.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

