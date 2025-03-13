Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 1,280,982 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,280,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,339,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Kraft Heinz as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after acquiring an additional 545,504 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 52.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 170,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 342,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after buying an additional 238,913 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 487,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after buying an additional 54,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,906,000 after buying an additional 1,238,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. StockNews.com raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

