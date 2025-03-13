Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $37.03 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 347,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,749,000 after purchasing an additional 536,610 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 429,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,729,000 after purchasing an additional 147,849 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $111.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

