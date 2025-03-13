Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $38.18 Million in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 584,415 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,180,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 7.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,825 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,997,414 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $522,471,000 after purchasing an additional 382,856 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 425,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $3,437,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TPR opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average is $60.30. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $90.85.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tapestry from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tapestry from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 21,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,772,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,985 shares in the company, valued at $14,866,740. This trade represents a 10.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,048,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,592. This represents a 23.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,589. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.