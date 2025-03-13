Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $39.26 Million in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,619,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVI. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2,023.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 35,356 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVI opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.08.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

