Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $42.68 Million in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 732,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,676,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $60.44 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $66.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

