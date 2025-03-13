Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $37.04 Million Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 239,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,042,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $151.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.31. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $122.73 and a 12 month high of $169.62.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

