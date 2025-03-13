Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $37.33 Million Investment in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 847,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,332,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of Viking as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the third quarter worth about $187,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viking stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of Viking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Viking from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

