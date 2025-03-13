Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $38.90 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 666,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,896,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.71% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IHI opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.49. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $65.18.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

