Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 231,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,776,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 135,927.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,740,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $736,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,601,000 after acquiring an additional 41,421 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,231,000 after acquiring an additional 47,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,079,000 after acquiring an additional 37,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,086,000 after purchasing an additional 85,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $170.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,138.01, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.79 and a 12 month high of $274.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.07.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CLSA cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.36.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster bought 6,075 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,198.54. This represents a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

