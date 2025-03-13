Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 121,667 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,667,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $317.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.59. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $282.38 and a 1-year high of $350.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

