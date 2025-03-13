Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 480,753 Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 480,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,527,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,377,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $778,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $18,893,000. Finally, Washington University purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $3,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 5,489 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $504,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,464.96. This trade represents a 23.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $566,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,619,954.96. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,274 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $69.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.00. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $103.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

