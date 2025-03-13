Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $37.18 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,495,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,179,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.56% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $241,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $343,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 925,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,725,000 after purchasing an additional 28,651 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $27.33.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

