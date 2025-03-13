Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $38.07 Million Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 287,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,073,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Integer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,195,000. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $119.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $107.11 and a 12 month high of $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.85.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.28 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

