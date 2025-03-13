Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $42.25 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,205,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,249,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 32.59% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $365,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GSEP opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $200.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.51.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.