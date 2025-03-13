Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 427,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 209.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,830,000 after purchasing an additional 783,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DocuSign by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,673,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,525,000 after buying an additional 637,505 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,920,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 3,026.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,179,000 after buying an additional 529,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in DocuSign by 42.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,459,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,625,000 after buying an additional 434,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $50,516.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,825.60. This represents a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,251.90. The trade was a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,422 shares of company stock worth $9,665,394. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res raised DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $80.13 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.07.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

