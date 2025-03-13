Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 332,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,865,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of Expeditors International of Washington at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 16,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $117.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.36 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.29.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.56.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

