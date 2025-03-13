Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 331,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,714,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 8,530.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,595,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,819,000 after buying an additional 1,576,695 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 19.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,456,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,648,000 after purchasing an additional 571,682 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Nucor by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,758,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,282,000 after purchasing an additional 358,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nucor by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,427,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,724,117,000 after purchasing an additional 326,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $46,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $131.21 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Argus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

