Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 515,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $42,548,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of SEI Investments at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEIC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $993,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $104,656.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,078,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,963,846.24. The trade was a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $104,507. This represents a 79.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,414 shares of company stock worth $18,801,608. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $73.80 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

