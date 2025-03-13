ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on ReWalk Robotics from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

LFWD stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 43.02% and a negative net margin of 77.21%. As a group, analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II sold 381,676 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $1,282,431.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,049,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,084.80. The trade was a 26.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

