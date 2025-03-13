Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 50,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 1.2 %

RPRX stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.69%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

