SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EE stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.39. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EE shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

