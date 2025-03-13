SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zeta Global by 104.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZETA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of ZETA opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

