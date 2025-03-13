SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 24.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,870,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 370,635 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 120.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 90,966 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 274.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 55,290 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 510.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.39.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

