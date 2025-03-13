SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 602 The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKE. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Buckle by 60.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 6.8% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 268.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $54.25.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $606,083.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,663,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,706,512.85. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,446,403. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

