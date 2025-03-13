SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,389 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,344,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 34,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACB opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $241.38 million, a PE ratio of 88.02 and a beta of 1.71. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Aurora Cannabis ( NASDAQ:ACB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Aurora Cannabis had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Aurora Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

