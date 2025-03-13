SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 86 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $71,279,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,174,000 after purchasing an additional 165,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,300,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,894,000 after purchasing an additional 126,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,244,000 after purchasing an additional 120,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 74.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,017,000 after purchasing an additional 99,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $330.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.75. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.88 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

