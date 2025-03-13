SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 517.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

LNT opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 75.46%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.