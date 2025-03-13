SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $92.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.26 and its 200-day moving average is $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $117.26.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

