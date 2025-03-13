SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PPH opened at $91.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $84.48 and a 1-year high of $99.51.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.411 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.