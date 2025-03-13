SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 426 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 91.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,249,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after buying an additional 1,073,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 73.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,913,000 after buying an additional 1,001,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CoStar Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,059,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,987,000 after buying an additional 722,153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $48,768,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 8,314.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 409,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,925,000 after buying an additional 405,062 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.67.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

