SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,048 Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $44.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. Analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMKR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Melius downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. This trade represents a 7.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,105.72. This trade represents a 79.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

