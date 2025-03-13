SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,005 AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 110.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 159,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 83,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,218 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 123,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 986,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 96,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AngioDynamics

In other news, SVP Warren Nighan, Jr. sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $49,978.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,817 shares in the company, valued at $514,767.27. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.57. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $13.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.93 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 79.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

Featured Stories

