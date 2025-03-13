SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,199 SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,730,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after acquiring an additional 674,793 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in SSR Mining by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,320,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 462,000 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,766,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 166,130 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SSR Mining by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,737,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,548,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 220,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSRM. StockNews.com upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on SSR Mining from $7.15 to $12.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $10.24 on Thursday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $323.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

