SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $28,000 in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGMO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 55.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 57,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 77,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 28.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 145,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 167.8% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 103,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 64,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SGMO opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.49. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

