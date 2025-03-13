SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $30,000 in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WING. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 984.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 217,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,683,000 after purchasing an additional 197,853 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 392.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 184,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,587,000 after acquiring an additional 146,692 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 40.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,630,000 after acquiring an additional 134,802 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Wingstop by 20.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,095,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 57,193 shares during the last quarter.
A number of research firms recently commented on WING. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.67.
Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $219.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.47 and a 200 day moving average of $326.37. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.53 and a 12 month high of $433.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88.
Wingstop declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 29.11%.
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.
