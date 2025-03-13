SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $31,000 in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 2,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 16,800.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $324.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.91 and a 200-day moving average of $342.00. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $302.01 and a one year high of $459.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.44.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

