SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $33,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4,571.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FE shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FE opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

