SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 208 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,110,000 after purchasing an additional 589,553 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,696,000 after purchasing an additional 397,492 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 494,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,774,000 after purchasing an additional 356,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2,774.5% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 123,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 118,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.19.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $118.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $116.67 and a one year high of $187.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.