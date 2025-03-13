SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,767,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GINN opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $66.27. The firm has a market cap of $240.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.14.

About Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.