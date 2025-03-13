SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $566,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Intapp by 29.9% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,392,000 after purchasing an additional 343,275 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 1,054.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

INTA stock opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.02. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.51 and a beta of 0.77. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 22,373 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $1,540,828.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $457,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,236,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,288,549.25. This represents a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,820 shares of company stock worth $16,727,450 over the last ninety days. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

