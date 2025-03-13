SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,638 KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 334,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 5,089.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of KE by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Price Performance

Shares of KE stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

View Our Latest Report on BEKE

KE Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.