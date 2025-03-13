SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,905 Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $1,199,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $4,075,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $2,282,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $792,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of DNA stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $385.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.23. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

