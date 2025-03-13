SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 296 Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 296 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at about $9,847,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 104.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after buying an additional 83,181 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 33.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 221,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after buying an additional 55,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 38.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 49,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 42,433 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO opened at $75.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.76 and a beta of 1.62. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $112.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.15.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $4,446,225.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,527,299.72. The trade was a 11.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $87,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,518.36. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

