SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 648 ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in ABM Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $224,153.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,137.16. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,774.72. This represents a 10.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

