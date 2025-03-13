SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $28,000 Position in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 307,426 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in FREYR Battery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,327,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in FREYR Battery by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,026,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 320,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FREYR Battery by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

FREYR Battery Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of FREY stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.94. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FREYR Battery news, CFO Joseph Evan Calio acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 680,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,325.34. This trade represents a 7.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tore Ivar Slettemoen sold 391,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $735,213.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,080,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,238.48. This represents a 7.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

(Free Report)

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

