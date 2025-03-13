SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,316 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $83,301,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,112,000 after buying an additional 1,447,651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in CSX by 616.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,114,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after buying an additional 958,957 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,656,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,404,000 after buying an additional 857,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

