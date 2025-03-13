SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $5,057,080.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,011.38. This trade represents a 54.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $2,634,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,293,876.94. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,316 shares of company stock worth $8,218,300. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

