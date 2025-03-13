Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 2,034 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 463.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,379,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 204,475 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 12.34. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

